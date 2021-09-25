Jaipuria School of Business hosted a seminar on Business Ethics & Corporate Governance

Ghaziabad: Jaipuria School of Business hosted a virtual seminar on Business Ethics & Corporate Governance, on 24th September 2021. The seminar has gained a lot of importance and momentum worldwide in the past few years with organizations integrating ethics into their corporate cultures and concentrate on driving appropriate Corporate Governance in all functions and operations.

As a conscientious Management Institution, JSB took the opportunity to create awareness about ethics and Corporate Governance among various stakeholders including its students. The Seminar aims to provide a platform where Corporate Leaders, and Academicians come together and share their knowledge and thoughts on the subject.

There were two set of panellists talking about, Building an Ethical Culture for Sustainability and Redefining Business through Governance & Compliance respectively. The event witnessed participants from Management Institutions (Faculty & Students), Corporate Executives, and members from Management Associations.

Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Director JSB, in his introductory address, said, “Success is not measured or limited to competence building. Sustained growth is dependent on strong ethics and the governance standards of an organisation. It is high time that corporate world focuses on building higher standards, and is sensitive towards the challenges in the society and the ecosystem. We are concerned about collective existence and sustained growth because success is not measured in money or profit only.”

Mr. Rajiv Maheshwari, CEO, Anand & Anand said, “I congratulate JSB for selecting the delicate topic of Business Ethics and Corporate Governance in the light of sustainability. Ethics have a direct impact on business analogous to other important aspects like growth hacking and digital transformation. Individual perspectives impact and influence ethics in organization. Morals and values differ from person to person; therefore, a holistic approach of the subject should be embedded into the functioning of a business. Financial metrics alone do not define the success of a business. The corporate world does not have standardized or globally accepted norms for ethics; thus, a uniform framework is the need of the hour.”

Other speakers at the seminar included Mr. Vinod Arora, Vice President- Business Service, Wells Fargo; Mr. Barttanu Das, Head- Human Resources, Lasern & Turbo; Ms. Nita Kapoor, CEO,ISWAI; Ms. Rachita Laddha, Group CEO, Prakash Laddha Group in panel 1, Mr. Ambrish Ranjan, Head Compliance and Corporate Affairs, Asort DBA; Ms. Annu Singh, Deputy Director, CGF, PepsiCo; Mr. Manish Pandey, VP, Motilal Oswal Home Loans; Mr. Prabhat Aggrawal, Director of Compliance, Publicis Sapient participated in panel 2.

Jaipuria School of Business is a leading B-school in the Delhi-NCR region. It offers courses in specializations such as Marketing, Finance, Human Resource, Business Analytics, Operations and Supply Chain, and International Business, with ample opportunity for dual specialization.