Jaipuria’s star student, Vanshika Yadav, bags Gold Medal in Asia Battle Sport Dance Championship Selection Trial

April 2022, Lucknow: Vanshika Yadav, the grade 4 student of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow, wins a gold medal in an online selection round for Asia Battle Sport Dance Championship in traditional dance style. She won the Under 10 category in the School Games Federation of India competition, which was held on March 27, 2022. With this sweep, she qualifies for the Asia Championship, which is expected to be held in May and June at Nepal.

Among her lineup of dance competitions is another coveted contest, Dancer Hindustani, to be held in Gwalior in May 2022. She made it to the studio round of the TV reality programme, which in all comprises 4-5 rounds. The dance prodigy also won the first spot in an online Solo Dance Competition hosted by School Alert on January 15, 2022. She has been winning this international dance competition for two years now.

She received the gold medal for the State-level contest titled, the Solo Folk Dance of U10 category held by the Uttar Pradesh Dance Sport Association, in Moradabad, in October 2021. She also qualified for the National Level Dance Competition, which will be conducted in Jalandhar by the end of April 2022. Besides, she earned a leading spot in the District Level Dance competition organized by the Dance Sport Association of Lucknow in August 2021 and second place in the competition organized by the All India Women Development & Training Society (AIWDTS) and Zee Mount Litera School in February 2020. Among her glorious winnings, what humbles her the most is the Bal Ratna Award received from the MVLA Trust in June 2021 for her remarkable contributions in the field of dance.

Exhibiting their pride and happiness over her continuous stream of achievements, Vanshika’s parents said, “We consider ourselves fortunate to have Vanshika in our lives. She has always been a very active child. It is an amazing feeling to be recognized by the world through her accomplishments. We feel she is too young to realize what she has accomplished and her true potential. For our role, we will continue to support her in this journey and pray she pursues her passion with all sincerity and determination.”

Owing to her dedication and accomplishments, the Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow, bestowed Vanshika with the Star Student Award in 2018-19, boosting her competency in the Performing Arts – dance genre.