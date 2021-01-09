JCB India enhances its distribution network in Rajasthan; its dealer, Mayank Equipments inaugurates a new facility in Jodhpur

Jodhpur: India’s leading manufacturer of Earthmoving and Construction Equipment, JCB India Limited further strengthened its presence in Western Rajasthan. Its dealer at Jodhpur, Mayank Equipments, inaugurated its second 3S facility for Sales, Service and Spares in the region.

Located about 30 kilometres from the city of Jodhpur, this new premises is spread across 22,000 sq. ft. It will provide customers with JCB India’s full range of Products and Services.

The facility has a 4-bay integrated workshop with one exclusive bay for Excavators and is equipped with special hydraulic and pneumatic tools along with a welding bay. In line with JCB’s focus on ‘One-Global Quality’, the new premises also has a service training facility and a LiveLink command centre to ensure best-in-class customer experience and support.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director, JCB India said, “Rajasthan holds an important place for our operations in India. We are delighted that despite the current challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayank Equipments has invested significantly in creating a strong base for JCB India’s business in the State. With this new 3S facility in Jodhpur, we are fully committed towards the Sales, Service and Parts requirements for our customers in the Western Rajasthan region. Mayank Equipments has been our dealer for close to two decades and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship going further.”

The new premises have been made as per the JCB corporate identity guidelines and is equipped with JCB standardised systems and processes. The facility’s state-of-the-art fully operational LiveLink command centre, will enable 24×7 fleet management support to the customers. JCB LiveLink, an advanced telematics technology that delivers constructive, real-time information to increase site efficiency, improve productivity and cut down cycle time of projects.

JCB India has also pioneered the integration of digital technology with its digital initiatives for customer support, which are an industry first. Further integrating digital technology into its operations, the dealership will use Smart Serve to support its engineers to improve efficiency & productivity and reach customers in remote areas, thus helping in machine uptime.