JJT University receives ‘Excellence in Rural Education Award 2021’

Jaipur: JJTUniversity, Jhunjhunu, was awarded with the”Excellence in Rural Education Award 2021″in a grand ceremony organized by The Institution of Engineers (India), RajasthanState Centre Jaipur on the occasion of Republic day 2021.

JJT University has provided excellent opportunities for girl child to move forward in the rural areas, which has presented a great example for women education in the surrounding area. Recently, the university has registered its name in select institutions in the country by conferring PhD degrees to three real sisters at the convocation, setting a record in the state for the first time.

Receiving the award on this occasion, JJT University’s Pro-President Dr. Anurag said “By successfully advancing the modern and contemporary education of the metros, JJT University has proved that there is no dearth of talent even in rural areas. Even today, while much of India’s population lives in rural areas, it’s the mission of Dr. Vinod Tibrewala, the university and its chairperson, to educate and fine-tune their future and the future of the country through them. Such awards confirm the success of our endeavour.”

Director,Shri. Balkishan Tibrewala, who was present at the ceremony, said, “We are determined to continue this campaign of education in a more robust way. To promote girl education, we have announced a scholarship of 75 percent for girls and 50 percent for boys.”

Expressinghis happiness over this honour,Pro-Chairperson Dr. (Brig.) Surjit Singh Pabla said that with the plans and programs the universityis moving forward, they are confident that this rural area of ​​Rajasthan willone day register its identityasa huge educational city in India.

Pro. President Dr. (Commodore) Jangir believes that such achievements strengthen our morale and motivate us to work more diligently.