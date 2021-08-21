Jugalbandi of actors scorches the capital at ‘ISMF Mr & Miss India 2021’

Glitz, glamour, fun and frolic. It was all about high fashion and up style sensibilities. Recently Dil walo ki Dilli witnessed a very grand and luxurious beauty pageant ‘ISMF – Mr & Miss India 2021’ powered by ‘Myprotein ’. Myprotein is a leading sports nutrition brand, delivering a range of quality products including protein powder, vitamins and minerals, high-protein foods, snack alternatives and performance clothing. The event was supported by India Luxury Foundation , Around the world travels and JS entertainment.

The glitzy affair was hosted at BellaMonde, Chattarpur offering the best of fashion, attraction and more. Raising the mercury level of the capital city, all the contestants presented an exhilarating jig and dazzling ramp walk leaving the audience delighted.

India’s fitness icon and Bollywood actor ‘Sahil Khan’, Television industry’s leading name ‘Akshit Sukhija’, Beautiful and Gorgeous Television actress ‘Vahbiz Dorabjee’, Renowned singer and author ‘Nishi Singh’ , the Executive editor of Aajtak ‘Amit Tyagi’, Ambassador of Vietnam to India ‘ Pham Sanh Chau’ along with the president of India Luxury Foundation ‘Palka Grover’ were the icing on the cake as they took the responsibility of judging beyond a doubt.

With the theme of ethnic, casual and western, the pageant was a one-stop platform for all your sensibilities. Ace designers like Samant Chauhan,Designer duo Astha Sethi and Pooja Bhutani , Deepak Bajaj, Ishan Narang, Brownmens Wardrobe showcased the best of their collections. Their collections were an amalgamation of creative bursts of innovation and design to assemble a niche high-end collection appealing to the masses that are on the lookout for style statement masterpieces.

“ISMF is a platform where we always encourage new talents and we always believe in ground level. I believe this kind of event in small and big cities will encourage youth and their parents also to participate in such events. All the models have been groomed to enter the glam world through this show. We have many hopes from our contestants and I hope they will make us proud in the near future “- Jagnoor Aneja (Renowned fashion choreographer and Show’s Director)

Out of all the hunks and beauties who made it to the final stage, Mr Parkash Verma was crowned as ‘ISMF Mr India 2021’ whereas Ms Aarti Vij was crowned as ‘ISMF Miss India 2021’