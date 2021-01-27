Kailash Kher, Vishal Mishra release songs dedicated to late Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

To pay tribute to the late Chief Minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur, popularly known as Jan Nayak, singers Kailash Kher and Vishal Mishra have come up with two respective songs. The songs released, ahead of the celebrated politician’s birth anniversary (January 24).

Meanwhile, Karpoori Thakur’s granddaughter Namita Kumari- is elated that two songs dedicated to her legendary grandfather, have released on his birthday. “Aaj bhi Jan Nayak ki sabko bohot yaad aati hai. Unko yeh gaane samarpit hain. The song Jan Nayak is a brief introduction of him and Zindabad briefly describes how he became a Jan Nayak,” she says.

Jan Nayak, has been sung by Vishal Mishra and penned by lyricist Kaushal Kishore. “I’m also from Bihar and getting an opportunity to write in honour of Karpoori Thakur ji is nothing less than a privilege for me. I’m sure the youth of today will be inspired by his journey and will definitely incorporate his ideologies to run the nation,” says Kishore. Both the tracks have been directed by Pankaja Thakur, who also hails from Bihar Pankaja says,”Our aim is for today’s generation is to be aware about Karpoori Ji’s great work and be inspired by it”

Another track is sung by Kailash Kher – titled Zindabad, which has been written by Dr Sagar and composed by Vipin Patwa. The song is about celebrating Thakur and his works. Talking about it, Patwa says, “Zindabad is dedicated to Karpoori ji and is about his ideologies and thoughts for the public. When I read the lyrics of the song, I realised that he was an inspirational personality and an idol for many. That’s why he was called Jan Nayak. It was great to make a song on a real-life hero. That did have an impact on the way I made the song and I could make it very organically.”