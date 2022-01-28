First Ever ‘Made in India’ Karaoke App ‘Star Manch’ initiates its journey along with a Musical Talent Hunt Show on digital platform first time in Bengal

Kolkata, 28 January 2022: First ever ‘Made in India’ Karaoke recording and player app, ‘Star Manch’ has started its journey from Kolkata while launching Bengal’s first-ever musical talent hunt show conducted on its platform which promises to find out and showcase hidden talents in the field of music at The Park Hotel on Friday 28th January 2022. Renowned Music Composer, Joy Sarkar; Poet Srijato Bandopadhyay; and CEO, Starmanch Pvt Ltd, Mr. Randeep Bhattacharya were present to inaugurate the application on Friday.

With a subscription rate of Rs.169 per month, Rs.349 for three months, Rs.519 for six months & Rs.689 for a year, the app has a player which is not available in any other Karaoke app and it is easily usable by singers to perform without a real musical backup. It has both a player & recorder mode. Online musical training is also available to focus on devotional music training like Rigveda Training etc. Metaverse technology is to be used in the app in near future. Initiated by a Bangkok-based Bengali Entrepreneur, this app will provide a platform for singers to showcase their talent and the winner will receive a chance to launch his or her own music album composed by Joy Sarkar and lyrics by Srijato. Every single Indian can use it at a very nominal charge to satisfy their singing prowess and to also rise and shine in the very competitive music industry of India apart from being popular within the friends’ circle.

Music composer, Joy Sarkar commented, “At a time of the pandemic when almost everything shifted to a virtual platform, I believe Bengal’s music industry will be rewarded with exceptional talents through the virtual talent hunt show at ‘Star Manch’.”

Poet Srijato mentioned, “Talent always shines, be it sooner or later. It is indeed an amazing platform built meticulously to provide a platform to those who have limited opportunity and access to showcase their talent. Now, this hindrance has been removed and we shall usher in the positive changes.”

CEO, Starmanch Pvt Ltd, Mr. Randeep Bhattacharya also added, “My dream was to create a one-stop-shop for music which every Indian especially us, Bengalis can be proud of. Starting from building a music community, creating new music, song banks, the revival of Rabindra Sangeet; Nazrul Geeti; Shyamasangeet; Dwijendrageeti; Bengali Folk and Kirtans, etc our audience has been promised to find everything in StarManch.”

About Star Manch: Star Manch Player is the one-stop karaoke streaming app, made in India for all karaoke lovers. This app offers free, unlimited online access to all your favourite karaoke of Bollywood, Regional, Devotional, Retro etc.