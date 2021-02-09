Karnataka Beauty Aruna Patil wins Global Pageant Mrs. Queen of India

New Delhi: One of the most reputable beauty pageants in India for married women Global Pageant – Mrs. Queen of India was organized by Adwait Global Media & Creation at The Suryaa, New Delhi. The Pageant’s objective is to bring strength, beauty & hidden potential of the Indian Married women of today’s community in order to stand them in the front rank of the community. In this event contestants from across the country participated and showcase their culture of their state on Ramp.

The title of Mrs. Queen of India this year went to Karnataka’s Beauty Aruna Patil, while Uttar Pradesh’s Monika Singh was the first runner-up and Delhi’s Mansimran Sahni was the second runner-up. Other top finalists were felicitated with titles for best hair, best skin, best voice, best dancer, best personality, Mrs. Photogenic, Mrs. Vivacious, Mrs. attitude and other fringe contests. Before the grand finale, the entire finalists get 5 days of digital training and 4 days of grooming sessions by experts.

The Grand Finale was judged by Pallavi Nagpal, Senior Anchor cum Senior Manager, Bada Business; Anjali Sahni, Celebrity Fashion Designer & Stylist; Neeraj Kapoor, Fashion, Lifestyle & Brand Consultant.

On this occasion Shweta S. Mishra, Founder, Adwait Global Media & Creation and Organizer of Mrs. Queen of India said all the women participating in this show are winners for us. I am happy that those women who had forgotten their dreams due to their daily routine life are getting the purpose of making their dreams come true again through this platform. Next Year we would be touring across India North and Eastern states which would be further segregated into State Auditions and State Crowning in each state. It sets its path from National Crowning this year and International crowning in the years ahead. As the Beauty standards across the world are changing today, we expect the same to happen in India, she further added.

Prerna Shukla, Co-Founder, Adwait Global Media & Creation said “Mrs. Queen of India” is a pageant for married women who celebrate the accomplishments of the contemporary married woman with a focus on community service as well. These hardworking women are committed to marriage and family while balancing their busy lives of being a wife, mother and being involved in their communities. We congratulate them on their commitment and hard work to pursue their dream.