Kids go free all summer on Yas Island

Mumbai: Kids are set to have a summer to remember at Yas Island Abu Dhabi this year, with access to the UAE’s best playground absolutely free when booking Parks Hopper & Kids Go free Packages! Until 30 September 2021, children below the age of 12, when accompanied by a paying adult*, can enjoy three world-class theme parks – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi – for free alongside staying and eating for free at some of the island’s top hotels.** Designed for big and little kids alike, families can enjoy even more quality time together at purse-friendly prices.

What’s more, all packages booked through www.yasisland.ae not only get access to Yas Island’s incredible range of theme parks, but guests can also enjoy complimentary tickets to Abu Dhabi’s renowned art and civilization museum: the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Family Package

Families looking to ramp up their summer plans can receive inclusive access to any of Yas Theme Parks for every night they stay on the island. More nights equal more theme parks and more fun to be had! One night and one theme park starts from AED 368.00** and kids under the age of 12 can eat and play for free when sharing a room with the adults, and booked on their parents’ meal plan. Additionally, the entire family can also enjoy 15% off food and beverage, and up to 15% discounts on spa treatments.***

W Abu Dhabi –Park Hopper & Kids Go Free Promotion

Short on time? That’s not a problem! Book Yas Island’s Park Hopper with Kids Go Free Promotion, allowing kids to access all three of Yas Theme Parks over two days absolutely free. For guests staying at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, prices start from AED 525** per adult for a one night stay with access to all three theme parks over two consecutive days.

Yas Plaza Hotels Summer Parks ‘Hopper’ & Kids Go Free Promotion

Guests choosing to stay at the island’s 3 or 4 star hotels, including Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, can enjoy lower prices with the same Park Hopper & Kids Go Free Promotion. Prices start from AED 450** for a one-night stay with access to all three Yas Theme Parks over two consecutive days. Kids below 12 years old when sharing the same room with parents stay, eat and play for free.

Parents wanting to bring additional children will be able to add a supplementary child to their ticket from AED 310 for the 2 Days 3 Parks Hopper Offer.

Additional hotel offers include up to 20% discount on food and beverage, up to 15% discount on spa services; free room upgrade at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island or special room upgrade supplement from standard room to the next room category of AED 33.00 per night when staying at one of Yas Plaza Hotels. The room upgrade can be booked only at Yasisland.ae at the time of booking the package.***

The ‘Kids Go Free’ summer packages give families access to more than 100 thrilling rides and attractions at the three one-of-kind theme parks nestled on the Island. From family friendly rides and attractions at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, to making waves with thrills and spills at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, to joining the stories of superhero favorites and iconic characters at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, there’s a wealth of fun and adventure for the whole family to enjoy for a summer like no other.

For more information, bookings, and terms and condition, please visit: www.yasisland.ae

*One free child per one paying adult.

** Starting from price is per adult sharing double/twin room, and is inclusive of breakfast & theme park tickets for up to 2 adults and 2 children below 12 staying in same room, except Centro Yas Island where room occupancy is limited to 2 adults and 1 child below 12 years old. Children share for free on existing bedding. Extra bed charges may apply.

*** Terms and Conditions apply