KNMA’s newest installment of online series ‘Revelations’

New Delhi, Dec 16: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art fourth installment of its online series ‘Revelations’ where artists expound on their practice, sharing creative discovery and insights into their art-making. This episode will unfold a dialogue between Rajendae Tiku and Roobina Karode.

When: 20 December 2021

Time: 6:00 pm IST

Live on Zoom, Facebook & YouTube

Zoom Webinar ID: 876 4752 0466

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art



Established by art collector Kiran Nadar in 2010, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is the first privately-funded museum of art exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the sub-continent. Located in New Delhi NCR, India’s capital city, KNMA hosts an ever-growing collection of artworks that both highlights a magnificent generation of 20th-century Indian painters from the post- Independence decades and engages with the different art practices of younger contemporaries.

Sponsored by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, KNMA is focused on bridging the gap between art and the public and fostering a museum-going culture in India. KNMA aims to become a place for confluence, dialogue and collaboration through its curatorial initiatives and exhibitions, school and college workshops, art appreciation discourses, symposiums, and public programs.