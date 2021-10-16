KNMA’s Online Workshop: Stencil Art – Facilitated by Anpu Varkey

New Delhi: KNMA presents a two–day online workshop on Stencil Art facilitated by artist Anpu Varkey. Through this workshop, participants will learn to develop single-layer stencils, which can be then used to spray on walls, bins, T-shirts, electric boxes, or any other metal surface. The sessions will guide the participants through techniques of cutting, layering, and possibilities thereafter.

This program is part of Methods, an ongoing series of artist-led medium workshops.

Established by art collector Kiran Nadar in 2010, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is the first privately-funded museum of art exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the sub-continent. Located in New Delhi NCR, India’s capital city, KNMA hosts an ever-growing collection of artworks that both highlight a magnificent generation of 20th-century Indian painters from the post- Independence decades and engages with the different art practices of younger contemporaries.

Sponsored by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, KNMA is focused on bridging the gap between art and the public and fostering a museum-going culture in India. KNMA aims to become a place for confluence, dialogue, and collaboration through its curatorial initiatives and exhibitions, school and college workshops, art appreciation discourses, symposiums, and public programs.