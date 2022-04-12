KNMA’s returns to in person with upcoming workshop ‘Artist In Me’ – Watercolor Series

New Delhi, April: KNMA’s ‘Artist In Me’ -Watercolor series kicks off on April 12, 2022. This 4-day workshop returns to the original in-person format after more than two years. It will be held at the Saket location.

The workshop will explore the wonders of watercolour painting and enhance your creativity! Participants will gain an understanding of the basics of watercolour, exploring and experimenting with the use of colour and stroke, practising techniques, as well as tips and tricks that are perfect for any beginner.

This workshop is open to children and adults, ages 14+. It allows you to learn the art at your own pace, under the supervision of expert instructors.

Introduction to Watercolor

In our first lesson, you will get to learn about the materials required for watercolour. A cup of water and a bit of paint can create magic! Learn the basics of watercolour painting and brushstrokes that can enhance your artwork with modest techniques.

Washing Techniques

Make your watercolour artworks stand out with vibrant colours using simple washing techniques. Gain a better understanding of how colours work together.

Object Study

Still-life painting can come alive with some easy to follow techniques covered in this workshop. Understand the nuances of getting that perfect stroke to make your paintings realistic!

Composition Drawing with Watercolor

Learn more about composition drawing with watercolours on the last day of the Watercolour workshop. Align visual elements to your drawings that add depth and emotion to your artwork!

Workshop Title Day & Date Timing

Introduction to Watercolor Tuesday, 12 April 2022 2:30 – 4:30 PM

Washing Techniques Wednesday, 13 April 2022 2:30 – 4:30 PM

Object Study Thursday, 14 April 2022 2:30 – 4:30 PM

Composition Drawing with Watercolor Friday, 15 April 2022 2:30 – 4:30 PM

Registration Link: https://www.knma.in/artist-in-me