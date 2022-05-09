Kobitay Kathalap Begins Its 10th Anniversary Celebrations With Sreetamaa Samman

Kolkata, May 2022: Kobitay Kathalap, an independent art form, began its 10th Anniversary celebrations, today, with “Sreetamaa Samman” – awarded to some of the talented and successful mothers who have set a benchmark as an individual or organizational success as professionals.

The recipients of the First edition of Sreetamaa Samman are Ms Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co – Chairman, Techno India Group, Ms Nilima Ghosh, Advisor, Nakshi Creations & Ms Sanjukta Bose, Co – Director, IIHM for their contributions towards the society and the respective fields where they are involved in. Eminent Danseuse and Social Change Maker, Ms Alokananda Roy was the guest of honour during the programme and also the recipient of Sreetamaa Samman.

“Kobitay Kathalap aims at rejuvenating the ancient art form of ‘kathokatha’ presenting various story-based productions that incorporate poetry as the key ingredient with inclusion of Indian classical instruments and dance forms. We chose Mother’s Day to begin with the year-long celebrations of our10th Anniversary, where we have recognised the contributions of four renowned Mothers from various walks of life. The award has been named after an 11-year-old girl whom we lost last month and has been very close to the organisation,” said Ms Chandrima Roy.

To mark the occasion, an extremely insightful panel discussion on “Motherhood Was Never A Cake Walk” was organised where renowned author and scriptwriter, Ms Paromita Ghosh Majumdar and Brand strategist, Ms Sudarshana Ghosh shared their experiences as single mothers. Ace Rabindrasangeet exponent, Ms Srabani Sen mesmerised everyone with her lyrical crescendos during the evening. The event was compered by Mr Korak Basu and evening began with a beautiful rendition by young classical singer, Ms Ujaan Mukherjee.

Kobitay Kathalap has been conceived by Ms Chandrima Roy, an engineer-turned-elocutionist to make a positive influence on the audience and society through well-researched, informative concepts and presentations, establish a multi-layered communication between the speaker and listener. Launching as an experimental art form, it has evolved as a platform spreading awareness and learning about the importance of communication as a skill in all possible aspects of life, be it education, business, fine arts or the personal sphere of an individual.