Kolkata Thunderbolts in conversation with Heritage School Students

20th July 2022, Kolkata: Kolkata Thunderbolts arranged a special interactive session for motivating the students to engage in sports and explore Volleyball as an alternative sports career. Kolkata Thunderbolts believes in inspiring students and filling them with positivity in choosing their careers in sports. The interaction took place with esteemed personalities like Mr. Ashwal Rai, Gold Medalist in Volleyball at South Asian Games 2019 and Captain of the Kolkata Thunderbolts squad, Mr. Sumedh Patodia, Team Director, Kolkata Thunderbolts along with Ms. Seema Sapru, Principal, Heritage School and other eminent personalities from the team today at the Heritage School.

The team is on a mission to develop the Volleyball ecosystem infrastructure along the entire eastern part of the country. Recently, they entered into a strategic alliance to inaugurate the Mongia National Volleyball Academy in Jharkhand. They are also major supporters of the Brahmaputra League in Assam, and in talks with the state governments of Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal to open more academies in the coming few months.