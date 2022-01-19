Kreative Minds Bengaluru organising All India Online Talent Competition on the occasion of Republic Day

x

Kreative Minds Bengaluru is celebrating Republic Day 2022 by organising the All India Online Talent CompetitionCovid-19 may be holding us inside our homes but Talent cannot be locked up. Kreative Minds is inviting all the kids from the age of 4 years to 16 years to show their talent in Drawing & Painting, Music, and Dance by participating in this Talent Competition.

Kreative Minds have always encouraged the budding talent in today’s time irrespective of Covid or no Covid. And nothing is a better way to be happy and cheerful during this downtime than by working on our passion and love for art forms. The last date of registration is 20th January 2022 and by 24th January 2022 is the last date of submission of entries and the winners will be announced on 26th January 2022.

Kreative Minds was founded in the year 2016 in Sarjapur Area of Bangalore. This is the place where the buds bloom and take the musical and colourful shape for their future. Kreative Minds offers Art, Design, Craft and Music courses to all budding and upcoming talented individuals with no age bar.