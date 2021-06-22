Kreative Minds Bengaluru organising live Talk Show about “Art as Mindspa” on June 25th,2021 at 6:30 pm in Facebook and YouTube

Kreative Minds Bengaluru organising live “Talk Show” in Facebook and YouTube .The focus of this talk show is to highlight on Importance of Art in everyday life. In our very first Episode of Art as Mindspa we will be focussing on: Stress Management, Mental Health Balance, Art (all and any art form) helping in creating a focus and concentration in today’s kids’ life. With everything going online, it is somehow killing the energy and basic understanding of everything. We are always under pressure and fear of stress. We are always struggling and fighting with our inner self.

Art as Mindspa, these are issues, we will be taking up and taking on these and understanding how ART can be the Rescuer here.Also the panellist going to talk about Art as an alternate career and Art as a social tool

In this talk show Ms. Amrita Tiwary Founder of Kreative Minds, Mrs. Vandana Kashyap, Art Enthusiast and Homemaker, Mrs. Ishita Sen Mahato, Classical Vocalist and Mrs. Dipali Chackravarty, Kathak and Bharatanatyam Dancer on 25th June 2021 at 6:30 pm.

Ask your queries, and let us all together understand why and how Art can make a difference in your life.