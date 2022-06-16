Kuchipudi art performance presents Nandanar Charitam at Seva Sadan Auditorium, Malleshwaram, Bangalore on Jun 29

Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation, Bangalore Supported by
Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi presents …
NANDANAR CHARITAM – (Kuchipudi Dance Drama)
Bangalore June 16, 2022: A Dance Drama in Kuchipudi art performance presents Nandanar Charitam at Seva Sadan Auditorium. Conceived, Choreography & Direction by Acharya Deepa Narayanan Sashindran. Kuchipudi Exponent and Life Trustee of Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation Trust.
Nandanar was a great devotee of Lord Shiva in South India who hails from an humble agriculture family, the 12th century CE. The tale focuses on two miracles attributed to him. In Sivalokanathar temple Tirupunkur; his prayers are said to have moved a giant stone bull, which still appears in the moved position in the temple. Nandanar is said to have ritually purified himself by fire at Thillai Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram. Nandanar’s tale features in temple lore and religious literature related to both these temples.
Script written in Telugu– by Sri Venkat Gadepalli Rajahmundry
Music Composition & Audio Orchestration– Smt Sweta Prasad, Hyderabad.
Day & Date: On Wednesday, 29th June 2022
Time: 6:00 pm onwards
Venue: Seva Sadan Auditorium, Malleshwaram, Bangalore
Entry Free All are welcome.