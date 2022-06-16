Kuchipudi art performance presents Nandanar Charitam at Seva Sadan Auditorium, Malleshwaram, Bangalore on Jun 29

June 16, 2022 Neel Achary news 0

Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation, Bangalore Supported by

Sangeet Natak Akademi,  New Delhi presents …

NANDANAR CHARITAM – (Kuchipudi Dance Drama)

Bangalore June 16, 2022: A Dance Drama in Kuchipudi art performance presents Nandanar Charitam at Seva Sadan Auditorium. Conceived, Choreography & Direction by Acharya Deepa Narayanan Sashindran. Kuchipudi Exponent and Life Trustee of Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation Trust.

Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation

Nandanar was a great devotee of  Lord Shiva in South India who hails from an humble agriculture family, the 12th century CE. The tale focuses on two miracles attributed to him. In Sivalokanathar temple  Tirupunkur; his prayers are said to have moved a giant stone bull, which still appears in the moved position in the temple. Nandanar is said to have ritually purified himself by fire at Thillai Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram. Nandanar’s tale features in temple lore and religious literature related to both these temples.

Script written in Telugu– by Sri Venkat Gadepalli Rajahmundry

Music Composition & Audio Orchestration– Smt Sweta Prasad, Hyderabad.

Day & Date: On Wednesday, 29th June 2022

Time: 6:00 pm onwards

VenueSeva Sadan Auditorium,  Malleshwaram, Bangalore

Entry Free All are welcome.

Media Invite

Media Invite-1

About Neel Achary 13695 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn