Kunal Dujari won the West Bengal State Tenpin Bowling Championship 2022 organised by Bengal Tenpin Bowling Association

An amazing end to the West Bengal State Tenpin Bowling Championship 2022 which started on 1st Feb. Kunal Dujari finally becomes the State Champion for the year 2022 and the runner up is Vikash Agarwal. In the step ladder round, firstly 4th and 3rd position played 2 games average between Navneet Lahoti and Vikash Agarwal which was won by Vikash Agarwal 374-367 pinfall respectively. Now Step Ladder 2 players between Vikash Agarwal And Naveen Sharma and they also played 2 games average which was again won by Vikash Agarwal by 325-299 Pinfall respectively.

Naveen played so well in the 1st game but could not sustain in the 2nd game and lost the match and finished finally at 3rd position. Final Step Ladder was played between Vikash Agarwal and Kunal Dujari for 2nd and 1st place. In the finals of the tournament Kunal Dujari played brilliantly to take a 34 point lead against the spirited Vikash Agarwal. Vikash Agarwal played his heart out in the 2nd game but his efforts were not enough to gain the same. Final score Kunal Dujari wins 367-339 against Vikash. Kunal Dujari played the highest block of the tournament with 1129 pinfalls in 6 games with an Avg of 188.17 and Varun Mussadi won the award for Most Promising player.

Kunal Dujari won the finals and became a winner of this tournament wheres Vikash Agarwal came in the 2nd position.