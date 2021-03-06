Lalit Kala Akademi inaugurates its All-Women’s National Artists’ Camp prior to International Women’s Day

New Delhi: To celebrate International Women’s Day, Lalit Kala Akademi, India’s National Academy of Art, an autonomous organization of the Ministry of Culture, the Government of India, is organizing a series of events that will witness the participation of women artists across India. The first event, “Choose to Challenge” An All-Women’s National Art Camp, which will be held from 5th -7th March 2021, was inaugurated today by Dr. Uttam Pacharne, Chairman of the academy, and world-renowned sculptor. He addressed the participants and shared his wisdom with the attendees. The entire ceremony was translated into sign language as well to ensure that the hearing impaired could also understand the proceedings.

29 female artists from different parts of the country attended the event and showcased their talents at the premises of the regional center at Garhi. The studios at Garhi, established in the year 1976, were named Kala Kuteer to meet the needs of practicing artists. The entire complex is located on the premises of a heritage site, locally known as Village Gargi Zharia Maria (Delhi). The land for the Centre was allotted by the Delhi Development Authority for the promotion of art. The Centre undertakes art activities of the surrounding regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Delhi from this center.

The artists, working in different media, including acrylic, oil paint, ceramic, etc., soon started creating awe-inspiring live paintings on the spot that cast a spell on the audience. The attendees were delighted to see the magic unfold right in front of their eyes. These artworks will later be showcased along with 200 more artworks from other well-renowned artists in the country at “Akshaya Patra”, International Women Artists exhibition at the Rabindra Bhavan Galleries on 8th March 2021.

“Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world” has been chosen as the theme for International Women’s Day is this year to celebrate the tremendous efforts and contributions of women all over the world in shaping a more equal future. The theme also intends to spark a discussion as to how women can play a huge role in fast-tracking recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to highlight the gaps that remain. The Akademi too seeks to celebrate the indomitable spirit of women by organizing these events.

Addressing the participants and audience during the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Uttam Pacharne, Chairman, Lalit Kala Akademi, stated: “I find myself privileged to be surrounded by so many incredibly talented women from all over the country, and I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude towards women – although I realize that it can never be enough. What makes art so special is that it allows the artist to knit reality and imagination, so smoothly that you cannot distinguish one from the other. Art is the way to liberation, and I hope that as we set up our canvases today, we will find contentment in what we create.”