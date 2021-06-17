Learn Acting from the ‘Family Man’ Actor Manoj Bajpayee

Leading celebrity engagement app, Unlu’snewnon-academic EdTech platform, Unluclass,is providing people from across the country an opportunity to learn from the best in the industry. The platformis offering classes fromindustry veterans who have made a huge mark in their respective fields. For their film industry classes they have megastars such a Manoj Bajpayee, Johny Lever teaching acting and Dharma Production’s Shashank Khaitan teaching direction.

Unluclass has been designed to provide guidance to those individuals and artists who wish to enter these professions but are not aware of the process. Through these sessions the celebrities will reveal their secret to success and will also share technical skill knowledge that are required for a successful career.

Also, for the users, unluclass has collaborated with the celebrity instructors and created online modules, which can be accessed for a nominal fee. Users, after paying a one-time fee per course, can continue to watch these recorded sessions any time across devices.

Padma Shree Awardee, Manoj BajpayeeI’m going to share the learnings gained from my industry experience and share it in my classes. Over the years, you gain these skill sets which if someone could share can lead to upskilling of one’s talent. From Cracking the audition and character biographies, to Method acting and voice training, we cover a lot in the class, and I hope to create good value for everyone going through my classes.”

Unluclass also offers access to highly informative modules from other celebrities and artists who are veterans in their respective fields such as Radhika Karle, Sania Mirza, Ruskin Bond, Monali Thakur etc.

Founded by Vipul Agrawal, Himanshu Periwal and Anurag Dalia,the platform offers any individual with a desire to learn and grow a space where they can thrive as artists while learning from the best.