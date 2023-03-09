Let’s “Right Swipe” this show says Shivangi Joshi while talking about her show – ‘Jab We Matched’

Mumbai, March 8, 2023: Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently premiered an anthology – ‘Jab We Matched’. The four episodic series features Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Revathi Pillai in conventional roles. All the actors have beautifully portrayed their characters on screen, bringing live to the stories, making it engaging and relatable. With intriguing titles like “Algorithm,” “Jalkukde,” “Sirf Ek Date,” and “Formula Sheet,” the four episodes each feature a different character with their own take on dating and set of personal goals.

Shivangi Joshi one of the lead actors from the episode – Sirf Ek Date shares how after having worked in the television space, the shift to web series and entering the OTT world with Amazon miniTV to which the actress replies, “It was a change of format, a short film, a new character and as an artist you always get to learn something, when you work with a new crew. The craft and my passion towards it remains the same though”. The actress also shared her reaction when you heard of ‘Jab We Matched’, ‘Let’s “right swipe’ this show she said”.

Jab We Matched is 4 episodic series, helmed by Director Srinivas Sunderrajan, and written by Neil Chitnis, Amrit Paul, Bhavya Raj and Ritu Mago. With a unique narrative and stellar cast, the show is guaranteed to feature some mushy drama revolving around the interesting pairs, unraveling their life stories. Jab We Matched is streaming on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV for Free.