Life support ambulance donated to Buxwaha hospital

Essel Mining and Industries Limited (EMIL) on Wednesday donated an advanced life support system equipped ambulance to the community health center (CHC), Buxwaha.

The advanced ambulance facility, first for Buxwaha CHC will ensure first-line treatment along with fast and safe transportation of patients in the remote areas of Buxwaha. The ambulance is equipped with facilities like air conditioning, advanced life support system, oxygen delivery system, defibrillator, and dedicated working space for medical staff. It will help critical patients a safe and strong medically assisted environments to bigger hospitals located 60-70 kilometers away in Chhatarpur, Sagar and Damoh.

EMIL has been actively contributing to strengthen the basic health infrastructure in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, EMIL donated high end digital X-ray machine, haemato analyser, refrigerator and many other equipment to the Buxwaha CHC.

Block Medical Officer Dr Lalit Upadhyaya said "patients with critical ailments of heart, lungs or kidney will get safe and medically assisted transport to bigger institutes with the new ambulance." Bada Malhara MLA Shri Pradyumn Singh Lodhi handed over the keys to CHC staff and said "Essel Mining has been actively contributing to the development of the region focussing on healthcare facilities. I am looking forward to the company for its continued efforts. This gesture by the company is a big boon for the local residents."

EMIL has been awarded LOI for the Bunder Diamond Block, which is a greenfield mining project located in Buxwaha tehsil of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh. This project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for over 1,500 local people, and improve the infrastructure of roads, health, and education, thus accelerating the pace of socio-economic development in the region.