Little Tags Luxury Show Director’s Night Presented by Fashion Entrepreneur Funds – An evening to celebrate SHOW DIRECTOR’S

New Delhi, May 2022

The first edition of the Little Tags Luxury Show Director’s Night presented by Fashion Entrepreneur Funds took place with a glittering ceremony at the Claridge’s hotel on Thursday.

It was an evening of glamour, as the show director’s, who are the backbone and quite literally the heart and soul of fashion weeks, were given a much-awaited ovation. Amongst those who were appreciated and acknowledged were Aparna & Anisha, Anu Ahuja, Lubna Adams, Lokesh Sharma, Rashmi Virmani, Vahbiz Mehata, Rashmi Virmani, Liza Varma ,Kapil Guhri to name a few.

The evening was a gala celebration for the ones who have always been in the background and have been a constant support to the designers’ & to the team who work tirelessly to achieve a singular creative vision of the show.

The occasion was also graced with the presence of Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Suneet Verma, Rakesh Thakore, Dabid Abraham, Kyle Martelli, Gauri & Nainika, Model Carol Gracias, Manika Sheokand and many more.

Politician Vipul Goel said “we have always believed in supporting and uplifting the fashion community, especially the people working backstage, they have tough lives because they have tough jobs, Since Pandemic was a challenging time for all of us and we made sure that our karigarz were supported with rent & ration, with India Fashion Awards we keep on recognizing and supporting workers from the grass root of Banaras to chanderi.Our motto is to develop a healthy atmosphere for everyone. Today at Show directors’ night we are honouring the kingmakers of the fashion industry by saluting their journeys and experiences. I hope that the nation will get our message and will work for the betterment of fashion people.” Chandni Agarwal Founder Little Tags Luxury said “I would like to thank the team of India Fashion Awards for conceptualising such a great show. They have always believed in awarding those whose contribution to the industry is exemplary. In the same way our brand ethos is to contribute to a certain section of the fashion fraternity and there comes Little Tags Luxury which is a brand of fine clothes for the toddlers and a next-gen eCommerce platform Little Tags, a one-stop-shop for all designer kid’s wear from clothing to footwear and other accessories” Mr. Sanjay Nigam Founder India Fashion Awards said “The show directors showcased and choreographed their own unique entries to the event along with their muses instead of being present at the backstage; it was an occasion where they showcased their true masterpieces through themselves.

A soirée de fête attended by all the well-connected personalities of the fashion industry, from the top designers to fashionably esteemed celebrities all under one roof celebrated the success of the Fashion Show Directors.

The evening was hosted by INDIA FASHION AWARDS (IFA), Little Tags Luxury and Fashion Entrepreneur fund. The other partners to the evening were Krish, Talent Factory, Lakme Salon, The Claridges, and Event Daddy .On the occasion was also present Designer Rocky Star who is also the Creative Director for IFA.