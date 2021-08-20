Lomotif’s Campaign #Lomorakhi Gives Brothers and Sisters New Reasons To Celebrate This Rakshabandhan

‘Phoolo ka, taro ka, sabka kehna hai. Ek hazaaro mein, meri behna hai’. The iconic song, and rightly so, well and truly establishes the fact that brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet. This love-hate relationship has time and again transcended distance and time and more recently, even the pandemic. With Rakshabandhan just a few days away, Lomotif’s latest campaign, #LOMORAKHI gives siblings the chance to connect. Be it spending quality time with them under the same roof or being far away, Lomotif’s campaign, which culminates on August 23, will ensure that you celebrate with your brother and sister like never before.

Lomotifs’ #LOMORAKHI campaign is a nationwide initiative that will present creators across India with the chance to create fun remixes by using videos showcasing their bond with their sibling with the help of Lomotif’s curated playlist. The playlist will feature songs which describe the idea of having fun and taking it easy when in company of your siblings. The remix videos can be made all the more engaging with the GIF’s curated for Rakshabandhan on Lomotif. All that one has to do is to subscribe to the official #LOMORAKHI channel and post their videos using the hashtag #LOMORAKHI on the campaign channel in the app and tag @lomotif_india.

This Rakshabandhan, join the tribe at Lomotif and let your love for your brother or sister take centre stage. What better way to celebrate Rakshabandhan than to surprise your sibling with nostalgic and funny moments with a creative zing.