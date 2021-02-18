M3M Foundation commemorates 32nd National Road Safety Month

Gurugram: M3M Foundation commemorated the 32nd National Road Safety Month at iMpower clubs (IFC sector 66, Cornerwalk sector 74, Prive sector 75, Broadway 71 and 65th Avenue Sector 65) in Gurugram. Over 140 children were sensitized on various aspects of road safety by faculty members. The children also took out a rally in the vicinity disseminating awareness on the significance of road safety. The objective of the initiative was to spread awareness among the youth who are the future of the nation.

“Road accident is among the leading causes of fatalities in India. This initiative is a part of our endeavour to do our bit towards making roads safer for citizens. The sensitization of these children will go a long way in ensuring a safe and secure future for the youth,” said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

iMpower is a flagship programme of M3M Foundation being implemented in collaboration with Aide et Action at identified worksites in the Gurugram district of Haryana. It is being done by ensuring their entitlements to basic requirements such as education, health, financial and social security, legal aid and their access to State and Central welfare schemes.

The project engages with the age groups from 0 to 35, in and around the M3M worksites through a multi-functional resource centre. This resource centre is not only a space for supporting children in education but also links the community with government entitlements/schemes. The Resource Centre is also a hub for promoting digital literacy, health, hygiene & nutrition, and space for imparting skill training to the youth. Children and community members are being made digitally literate in the project area through this intervention. Special emphasis has been given to the behaviour change aspects of the community through various health-related interventions.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, is working towards bringing an equitable development for attaining a brighter India. Education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development are its key areas. The Foundation believes in taking an innovative approach to address social issues by developing a self-sustained program.

Road Safety is one of the potent issues that need to be addressed urgently. Carelessness on roads and reckless driving has become a major cause of deaths and road accidents worldwide. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 4,37,396 road accidents were recorded in India in 2019, claiming 1,54,732 lives and resulting in 4,39,262 injuries. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 93% of the world’s fatalities on the roads occur in low- and middle-income countries, even though these countries have approximately 60% of the world’s vehicles.