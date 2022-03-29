M3M Foundation felicitated by District administration Nuh, Haryana, for its support in the government’s Covid vaccination efforts

Nuh, Haryana: In an event today, M3M Foundation was felicitated by the district administration, Nuh for its support in all the government initiatives in addressing the challenges due to covid 19 and for running covid vaccination drives in the district.

Nuh DC Sh. Ajay Kumar handed over the certificate of appreciation to Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, President of, M3M Foundation on the occasion and applauded the efforts made by M3M foundation in the rural Mewat region. Dr Vishal Singla, Dy CS, NHM, Dr Ravi Kant Sinha, Urban Nodal Officer and Dr. Basant Dubey- District Immunization Officer and Mr. Raju Ram- CMGGA, Nuh also graced the felicitation programme.

More than 300 health workers of Nuh district were collectively felicitated by the district administration and M3M foundation on this occasion, for their restless efforts to ensure 100 percent vaccination in the district.

M3M Foundation has been supporting the government initiatives to fight with covid and has been there through major relief measures including setting up the dedicated covid care centre in Gurugram, installation of the Oxygen plant in Narwana, Jind, Various vaccination camps and Drive through and distribution of relief materials.

In Nuh innovative approach through community games and interactive sessions in the villages through Jan Chetna Yatra and with Teeka Song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSWBbVRX0bw . A support of 100 Medical beds and 100 Oxygen concentrators were also provided to the health department Nuh as well.

“Getting felicitated for sincere efforts encourages us to do more. We want to thank the District Administration of Nuh for this recognition and encouragement. The M3M Foundation has always stood up to the cause and it will take every step possible to bridge the gaps and ensure support where ever it is needed. We also want to thank those who have collaborated with us in our noble endeavours and we believe collaborative efforts will accelerate our society towards progress,” said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of M3M Group; working towards bringing equitable development that helps in attaining a brighter India. The Foundation envisions growth and development for all through support to government initiatives and proactive steps in the developmental regime The Foundation is determined to bring development across all sections of the society by undertaking projects that ensure holistic growth. The Foundation’s prime focus is on health, education, disaster management, and socio-economic development to transform a rural lifestyle.