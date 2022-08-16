M3M India organizes ‘Freedom Run’ to celebrate 75 years of Independence

Gurugram, August 2022: Celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence, realty player M3M India organized ‘Freedom Run’ on 14th August 2022. “M3M India’s Freedom Run” saw more than 750 people from across Delhi/NCR. Showing the love for the country, Pankaj Bansal, Director M3M India flagged off the marathon. Freedom Run had three laps – 3 Kms, 5 Kms and 10 Kms; which began from M3M Urbana, Sec 67, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram.

The event started off with the rendition of the National Anthem followed by Zumba and was heartening to see people early in the morning with the spirit and zeal of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Students of Anurawal School of performing Arts also performed on patriotic songs and enthralled the audience.

To add in the spirit of victory, all the winners were awarded with rolling trophies and gift hampers. In male category (10kms), the first place was bagged by Lalit followed by Gaurav Jain and Vinit Tanwar at second and third place respectively. In female category (10kms), Mahasweta Ghosh clinched the first place followed by Sushma Singh and Priyanka Sharma at second and third place respectively.

An 80 year old participant shared his experience, “I am really glad to be part of this marathon organized by M3M India. Age is not a barrier, just feel the essence of country love and you are ready to run miles.’’

In male category (5kms), Anup Singh bagged first prize followed by Aman Mishra and Dhruv Agrawal in second and third place respectively. Similarly, in female category (5kms), Sarla Yadav won the first prize. Pallavi Vengurlekar and Sona Yadav got second and third positions respectively. The 3kms run was organized for kids and was a fun activity to engage them.

RJ Rahul Makin from Fever FM also graced the occasion with his energetic presence and encouraged all the participants.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M India, has also joined hands and has come up with a unique idea for planting one sapling each on behalf of every participant in the “M3M India’s Freedom Run”, under M3M Foundation’s initiative ‘SANKALP’. Each participant also got a green certificate from the M3M Foundation. The children of the M3M Foundation’s ‘iMpower’ academy were also a part of the Freedom Run.

Various programs are being organized in Gurugram to commemorate the 75 Golden Years of Independence. Through the marathon, M3M India wants to give a message to people to take care of their health also along with care for the environment. Such marathons are helpful towards maintaining good health and lead to a healthy India.