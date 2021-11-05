MADAME showcases its colours at the Delhi Times Fashion Week

New Delhi: MADAME, India’s leading western wear fashion brand, participated in the prestigious Delhi Times Fashion Week held at Roseate House, Aeroticty in the national capital. The brand showcased its premium Autumn/Winter collection in a fashion show on October 21.

The Delhi Times Fashion Week is hosted by the Times Group every year and the event witnessed participation from the most renowned fashion brands and designers during the event. This year, the sixth season of the event was organized for three days and opened by designer Rocky S.

MADAME’s Autumn/Winter collection served as an important highlight on day two of the event because of its subtle and neon hues, quality fabrics, and comfy attire. The ready-to-wear collection is designed to bring in a chic, practical, casual, and comfortable fashion for people sprucing up for Fall/Winter season.

“We are happy to have received a lot of appreciation for our latest collection. This reaffirms our faith in what we are doing and serves as proof of why we enjoy the loyalty of the customers from across the country,” said Akhil Jain, Executive Director of MADAME.