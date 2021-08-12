Madanayakanahalli Police Station Gets A Modular Revamp – Biesse India’s CSR Activity

The police force of the state has been fighting a formidable battle in the frontline since the outbreak of COVID-19. Their efforts are often overlooked and rarely appreciated. Biesse India paid their tribute to the police by constructing a new floor for the Madanayakanahalli Police Station as part of the CSR initiative. The newly constructed floor will not only enable these warriors to work by maintaining adequate social distance but also help them accommodate more staff.





Expressing his delight for this initiative, Sayeed Ahmed, CEO – Biesse India said “Our police department works 24×7 on 365 days and these front line warriors risked their lives during this pandemic period to safeguard us. Hence, it is our moral and social responsibility to support them when there is an opportunity to show gratitude to the people who are serving the society around us and our nation.