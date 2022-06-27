Madhubani Art Workshop with Trishna Patnaik

India has a rich tradition of folk arts. The custodians of which are the many tribes that live in the interiors of various states. Madhubani or Mithila painting is a folk-art form, originated from Mithila region of Bihar.

The paintings are traditionally based on mythological, folk themes and pastoral symbols. The designs announce the occasion of the celebration and solicit good fortune and divine blessings.

Participate in the Madhubani Art Workshop, get a chance to appreciate the art form and create your very own Madhubani Art masterpiece with acrylic colours on cartridge sheets.

Take Away: One painting A3 size

Gond Painting Workshop with Trishna Patnaik

India has a rich tradition of folk arts. The custodians of which are the many tribes that live in the interiors of various states. The Gonds, are the largest Adivasi Community in India and are Dravidian’s whose origin can be traced to the pre-Aryan era. They are mainly found in Madhya Pradesh and its surrounding States.

The word Gond comes from the Dravidian expression kond , meaning green mountain . In the Gond belief system, besides Bara Deo (Great God), every hill, river, lake, tree, and rock is inhabited by a spirit and therefore sacred.

Gond paintings are fascinating, where the artists express their faiths and beliefs, world view, their visual expression and sense of identity, both as a collective, and as individuals. The motifs are further associated with the rich repertoire of the community and strongly show the interactions with the cosmic, natural and social worlds of humans at multiple levels and contexts.

Participate in the Gond Painting Workshop, get a chance to appreciate the art form and create your very own Gond Art masterpiece on canvas/ cartridge sheets with acrylic colours.

Take Away: One painting A3 size

POP ART WORKSHOP with Trishna Patnaik

There will be an introduction about pop art. Legendary pop artists and their pop art works will be mentioned. Followed by a hands-on session of course! Participants will be guided to make their pop art step by step using

simple technique with selected colours.

We will start by drawing out sketches and then you will be guided to create a pop art portrait (in Andy Warhol style) with acrylic paints on cartridge sheets. Participants will take home one finished artwork A3 size.

Please note:

For those not great/ not confident with sketching, carbon papers will be provided.

You can choose any one image out of the 4 options which we will provide for your artwork. So, what are you waiting for, do sign up for the workshop!

Take Away: One Complete Painting (A3 size)

African Art Workshop with Trishna Patnaik

African Art has played a significant role in shaping the culture and history of the world. The belief that Africa is the cradle of the history of mankind is virtually unshakeable.

Rock Art is centuries old, while shell beads fashioned for a necklace have been recovered in a cave of the southern peninsula of South Africa that are 75,000 years old.

The human figure has always been the primary subject matter for most African art; we will be focussing on tall stick ‘dancing’ figures for our painting in the African Art workshop.

The figures are dynamic and elongated, and the colours are mostly red, white, grey, and black. Many warm tones ranging from red to yellow are also used. Most of the ‘dancing’ figures are decorated with unusual patterns and festive clothing.

Participants will work with acrylic colours, metallic colours and cartridge sheets in the African Art Workshop.

Take Away: One Complete Painting (A3 size)

Ink Wash Painting Workshop with Trishna Patnaik

Ink wash painting is originally from China and it was introduced to Japan and they developed their own style. On the cartridge sheet you can paint the flowers, abstract and landscape with the technique of shading and pressure within a single brushstroke. Let’s experience this together!

Paintings in black ink are called sumie in Japan. Sumie basically uses only black ink. Sumie uses various techniques of shading and gradation. Shading and gradation can be obtained through changing the amount of water added to the ink.

Sumie is that space is as important or perhaps more important than the objects. It is so-called “the beauty of blank space”. In Sumie, the white space or “emptiness” completes the painting. Sumie is an art deeply rooted in Zen, embodying many of the tenets of the Zen finding beauty in blank space.

Participate in the Ink Wash Painting workshop to welcome your philosophical side which relates to Zen and yes, have a fun and intriguing session as well.

You will be working with black Indian ink on cartridge sheets.

Take Away: 2 paintings A4 size each

Duration is 3 hours per workshop

Material will be provided by me