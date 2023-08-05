Magnificent gayiki rang mark the inaugural day of Malhar Utsav organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra

A two-day Malhar festival is being organized by Pracheen Kala Kendra at Tagore Theater here today. Through this festival kendra is paying a loving tribute to the Padmavibhushan legendary vocalist Girija Devi ji. In this program, the foremost disciples of Girija Devi ji mesmerized the city audience with the colors of the melodic musical notes

His Excellency the Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh Mr. Banwarilal Purohit ji graced the occasion as the chief guest and inaugurated the festival. The event was graced by the presence of His excellency and his kind words of blessings inspired the artistes and organizers . Today, at the beginning of the festival, two disciples of Girija Devi ji, Rupan Sarkar Samant and Sunanda Sharma captivate the city audience with their remarkable performances.

The program commenced after the traditional lighting of the lamp by His Excellency followed by felicitation of Honble Governor. Rupan Samant Sarkar was the first to take the centre stage. Rupan started the program with Raga Megh, in which he presented the composition “Jhiri Jhiri Barse Jiira Tarse” set to Madhya laya. . In this evening adorned with the colors of the musical notes , Rupan carried forward the program with the fast-paced composition “Gagan Garje”. After this, thumris set to raga Khamaj, “Jham Jham Ke Valani” and “Ab Ke Sawan Ghar Aa”. were presented. After this Rupan presented Dadra Kajri in Banarasi rang. He won a lot of applause by presenting “Bheegi Jaoon Main Piya Bachai Leo”. In the last part of the program, a mixed Peelu Kajri “Ghir Ghir Aai Kari Badriya” was presented. The program ended with a beautiful jhoola Whose lyrics were “Dekho Saawariya Ke Sang Ri Jhula Ka Hindola”. Rupan was accompanied by Uddalak Samant on the tabla, Sumit Mishra on the harmonium and Mudasir Khan on the sarangi.

After this , Sunanda Sharma took the stage, she started with the composition “Garjat Aaye Badarwa” composed in Surdasi Malhar. After this Tappa, which was set to Mishra Coffee, was presented, the lyrics of which were “Sad Ve Jani Ve Miyan”. This was followed by a thumri “Thadi Gori Chitwat Badra Ki Ore” set in Mishra Desh raga amidst a lot of applause. This was followed by a beautiful Kajri “Kahnwa Mano O Radha Rani” won listener’s heart. The program concluded with Jhoola with the lyrics of “Jhula Dheere Jhulao Banwari”. Sunanda Sharma was accompanied on stage by Vinod Lele on Tabla, Sumit Mishra on Harmonium and Mudasir Khan on Sarangi. The artists were honored at the end of the program. This program studded with melodic notes was highly appreciated by the audience. Both the artists carrying the legacy of their guru.