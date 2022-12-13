Maharaja Gaj Singh of the erstwhile royal family of Jodhpur grace the occasion as the chief guest while Kashif Khan, managing director of Fashion TV was also present as the special guest

The Grand Mathura Das Mathur exhibition Polo cup was played between the teams of Bharat 24 and Suhana. During the match, veteran Polo Nikhalendra Singh, Bhavani Kalvi, Jaisal Singh, and Sylvester played for team Bharat 24. On the other hand, DhruvPal Godara, Dhananjay Singh, Savir Godara, and Shamshir Ali entered the fray from team Suhana.



The match was organized by Vishaal Mathur, grandson of the late Mathuradas Mathur, Jodhpur. The match was witnessed by page 3 personalities including the brand ambassador of this exhibition match Rishi Miglani, members of royal families, etc. It is noteworthy to mention that the team of the national news channel Bharat 24 has entered a polo match for the first time and with this, the excitement of watching the Bharat 24 team play was quite different. The match was won by Bharat 24, where the team scored 9 goals against the Suhana team which settled for 5 goals. After the match, a Royal dinner party was also organized by Vishal Mathur at the Grand Mehrangarh Fort.