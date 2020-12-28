Make-up expert Aashmeen Munjaal celebrated 5th Season of Asia’ one of the biggest Make-up & Hair Championship

On the evening accompanied by glitterati and glamour, Expert Aashmeen Munjaal, Director of Star Hair & Make-up Academy celebrated the 5th Season of Asia’s biggest Make-up & Hair Championship. The grand event also witnessed the presence of Star Academy students for the annual convocation held at Star Academy, branch Delhi NCR.

The jury for the event comprised of renowned faces like Bollywood & TV Actor Aman Yatan Verma, Preeti Ghai and many more.

The evening was all about Imagination & transformation. Aashmeen Munjaal’s Star Makeup and hair Academy students got convocated & presented extraordinary creations on the ramp. Models portrayed the world of Wedding makeovers, Fantasy Makeover & Hair designing. The Winners & Runners up were presented with Trophy & Cash Prizes by actor Aman Yatan Verma and other prominent personalities. More than 300 students of Star Makeup and hair Academy branches i.e Pusa Road, Pitampura, Kamla Nagar, Preet Vihar, South Ex participated in various categories in the fourth season of much-awaited FACEOFF CHAMPIONSHIP.

Every year a grand Graduation Day & FACEOFF CHAMPIONSHIP is held to encourage the students of Star Academy. The event witnessed the mélange of Fashion & Tradition, makeover shows and ramp walk by the academy students. Stepping shoes for their new journey, freshers got a wider platform and exposure to showcase their skills and talent.

Talking about the same, Director of Star Salon & Academy Aashmeen Munjaal stated, “Face-off Championship is always an amalgamation of imagination and creation. This is all about the different levels of make-up artists and hair teams. This championship has three different rounds for our students of Creative make-up, and hairdo’. We give them a chance to show up their creativity.”