Makeup Tips and Tricks Every Woman Should Know

By Gurpreet Kaur

Many women shy away from it, thinking it’s too complicated, that they won’t get it right. But with a few simple and basic makeup tips anyone can up her glam quotient every day, whether for office and every night.

What to do before applying makeup?

What are some basic makeup tips to follow for a simple makeup routine?

Concealer or foundation – what comes first?

What are some good eye makeup tips to follow?

Basic Makeup Tips on What to Do Before Applying Makeup

Before we get into listing those basic makeup tips, you need to learn how to prepare your face, even when you plan to wear simple makeup. A pre-makeup routine is nothing but your regular simple cleanse-tone-moisturize regime to cleanses your face of excess oils, as well as keeps it hydrated so that the makeup sits properly and evenly on your skin.

face cleanup starts with cleansing

Step 1 Wash your face

Use a cleanser suitable for your skin type; dry skin types should use cream-based cleansers while oily skin types should use gel-based cleansers.

use skin toner to prep face for makeup

Step 2 Tone the skin

This step is essential for oily and acne-prone skin types to reduce the oily appearance. Using a cotton ball, dab some toner over your face and neck.

Step 3 Apply moisturiser

The most important of all basic makeup tips is to hydrate the skin with a moisturizer before applying makeup. Besides keeping the skin healthy and supple, a moisturiser helps achieve a smooth finish of makeup. While dry, and sensitive skin types should go for oil-based moisturisers, oily skin types should opt for water-based moisturisers that won’t clog the pores.