Mango announces Bollywood sensation Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador; launches SS-22 campaign with the nation’s favorite diva

Bengaluru, April 2022: Spanish fashion giant, Mango, along with Myntra, today announces Bollywood sensation and nation’s dream girl, Kiara Advani, as Mango’s new brand ambassador in India. Kiara will endorse the Spring-Summer-22 collection and the campaign will be visible across regions and mediums. Mango has established itself as a brand of choice and aspiration, especially among a young fashion-forward audience in India. With its world-class offering and the association with Kiara, a fashion bellwether and beloved of the nation, Mango is set to build stronger brand salience with its shoppers and the actor’s enormous fan base across the country.

The campaign will be promoted extensively across digital mediums, including social media to reach the brand’s target audience, which largely comprises young urban shoppers. The campaign pivots on the theme of enjoying the flowers of summer and is called, ‘summer blooms with Mango’. Showcasing the outdoor summer beauty, with a fun vibe and colourful flowers, the campaign manifests the spring-summer collection to echo women who believe fashion can be fun and comfortable, while encapsulating the beauty and confidence of a successful woman.

Digital ad film:

The 57 second ad campaign, titled, ‘enjoying the bloom’, showcases Kiara enjoying the bounties of summer while wearing bright and colourful ensembles that reflect the flowers and the mood of the season. She is seen enjoying her day out at a flower garden, lush with the season’s blooms and is comfortable, happy and confident – characteristic of a woman dressed in Mango.