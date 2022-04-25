Manish Malhotra beauty exclusively by Myglamm launched an exciting range of Haute Couture Makeup Lip Liner and Filler

April 2022 – Indulge in the world of hues to partner your impeccable style, with the launch of Lip Liner and Filler from Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm. Draw the line between the usual and the opulent, and let your lips make a statement. No matter who you are beneath it all -pick your pair and pout it out for the world to see your true colours with the new Manish Malhotra Lip Liners and Fillers. Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup Collection, exclusively by MyGlamm brings you a little bit of couture for everyday glamour carefully curated with India’s leading fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

From bold to basic, glamm to the goddess and more – pick the shade that defines you. In 5 sumptuous shades that perfectly compliment the classic, beloved and bestselling Hi-Shine Lipsticks, Get a luxuriously plump, show-stopping pout in one stroke with Manish Malhotra Beauty Lip Liner & Filler. It is an ultra-hydrating, high-definition lip contour, enriched with hyaluronic acid, argan oil and vitamin B5. It is intensely pigmented with a creamy matte finish . It doesn’t smudge and lasts from dusk to dawn and gives a 3D effect to lips. Skip the bleed and pair up with your favourite Manish Malhotra Hi-Shine Lipstick to steal the show.

Outline your lips with gilded ease starting from your cupid’s bow to the outer corners of your lips. Fill them up and smack your lips together and get ready to flaunt the fuller-looking pout. The Manish Malhotra Lip liners and fillers are vegan, paraben and sulphate free, gluten and alcohol-free keeping intact the creamy texture, blendable with no residue of feathering. Make a statement now with these amazing smudge-proof, ultra-precise lip liners and fillers.

Shade Descriptions

Fierce Red is a terracotta red shade that looks great on the Indian skin tone. Blush Romance is the perfect nude pink colour. A must-have for all lipstick lovers. Red Ruse is a deep red shade that’ll help you take the centre stage. Mocha Magic is a medium-toned brown shade. Perfect for the no-makeup makeup look. Cabernet Kiss is a deep plum (or marsala) shade to bring out the bold and beautiful in you

Available at the Manish Malhotra Flagship Stores – Mumbai , Delhi and Hyderabad.