Mankind Pharma donates 11 lacs to an NGO based in Kolkata for strengthening communities and ensuring child rights…

New Delhi, July 2022: Mankind Pharma has donated INR 11 lacs to Katakhali Swapnopuron Welfare Society, an NGO based out in Kolkata for strengthening communities and ensuring child rights.

Mankind Pharma, from time-to-time, has supported the cause of empowering the community for which it has joined hands with the NGO to improve the lives of the children living in remote villages and islands of the Sunderbans by providing CBSE-based English medium education through its schools and simultaneously, empowering the community with livelihood, awareness and relief work initiatives.

Katakhali Swapnopuron Welfare Society works towards protecting the children of Sunderbans from multi-level vulnerabilities and focuses on providing them with fundamental rights such as access to quality education and necessary health & nutrition. The NGO ensures every child has an equal chance to realize their full potential. To achieve this goal, they empower children with holistic, quality education for creating a safe, fair community through building knowledge and livelihoods.

On the collaboration, Atish Majumdar, President- Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said, “We firmly believe that education is the key to better opportunity and life. It is the foundation for a progressive society. Considering that children at Sunderbans are unable to receive quality education, we decided to come together with Katakhali Swapnopuron Welfare Society NGO to help them empower children by providing them quality education. We want every child to have an equal opportunity to dream big, and through collaboration, we strive to give children a conducive ecosystem to support their education. Speaking on the development, Satarupa Majumder, Founder Secretary, KSW Society said, “It’s a matter of privilege to see that Mankind Pharma has come forward to support us. In a place with multi-level vulnerabilities like the Sunderbans, teaching in a classroom is not enough. The community needs systemic support to be able to send their children to school. The monetary value will assist us in giving back to the community and enriching their lives better. We are truly humbled to receive this support. Their contribution will make a difference in the lives of the children associated with us.

Mankind Pharma, India’s homegrown pharmaceutical company, has been extending its helping hand for the betterment of society and has been involved in CSR activities which are aimed towards providing help and support to those in need.