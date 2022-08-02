Manthan celebrated 25th year of success

New Delhi 31st July 2022: Manthan celebrated its silver jubilee at OP Jindal Auditorium. Sulochana Mansi, the chairperson and Manthan’s president lit a torch and conducted a parade. There was the screening of Atul Satya Koushik’s play, ‘Ballygunge 1990’ . The splendid evening was graced by many guests like Classical Singer Meeta Pandit, Artist Niladri Paul, Artist Manisha Gawade, Sitarist Aayush Mohan, and Artist Nupur Kundu, and Lipika Sud.

Sulochana Mansi, Chairperson, Manthan Kala Centre addressed “Chartered in 1998 having the vision to provide events where everyone from a family can join and entertain themselves. Manthan Media Research Wing for Blind Students at NAB is an initiative that focuses on contributing support for their career building. We support social causes which serve breast cancer patients for their diagnosis and therapy. Almost 195 events during our journey to Manthan have been organised and now we are celebrating a Grand Gala Night to showcase our 25 years of Journey. We would be having an official Manthan Night followed by a Play “Ballygunge” – a Love is an endless mystery which would be happening this weekend, therefore, our club would be grateful if you could spare some of your valuable time and grace your presence at the Grand Night.”