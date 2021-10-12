Mara Mihaela from Romania and TV journalist Sheetal Rajput emphasised on education, creativity and firmness at Vritika2021

NOIDA: The much-awaited Media Fest of the country Vritika was formally inaugurated in online mode in the gracious presence of Dr. Mara Mihaela Panaite, a Journalist, Editor, Communication specialist, and Associate Lecturer at Transylvania University of Brasov, Romania, and Ms. Sheetal Rajput, a well-known Indian TV Journalist, currently working with News 24 on October 11, 2021.

Dr. Panaite in her address talked about the urgent need to bring awareness to Media Education in the world. “Media is a complex system and through these Media Festivals, we can educate and aware students. The senior lecturer at Transylvania University further talked about the content presentation. “Media students must learn how to craft an effective message as it is the backbone of the communication”, she said.

Ms. Rajput while interacting with the students gave worthy advice to the media students. She said, “Students are the instrument of the world of media and the hope lies in you.” Keep your heads high and toes firm as a journalist. Be as neutral as possible and be loyal to the profession of journalism”, added the seasoned journalist.

Earlier, Dr. SusmitaBala, Head and Professor, DME Media School in her opening remarks welcomed the guests and gave a positive outlook for the success of the event.

Dr. Ambrish Saxena, Dean and Professor, DME Media School said, “Vritika is all about providing a single platform to all the media students across the country to present their content, ideas, and creativity.” “Though the mood of Vritika is festive, the media student will learn a lot from it”, he added.

Mr. Aman Sahni, Vice-Chairman, DME congratulated Media School for organising such a wonderful event. He wished all the participants and expected to see some good competition at the event.

In the beginning, Dr Krishna Pandey gave a detailed account of the Vritika and towards the end Dr. Tinam Borah, Assistant Professor, DME Media School presented a vote of thanks expressing gratitude to all the guests and participants.

Shruti Pandey and Shreya Jha, final year students anchored the inaugural function of Vritika.

On Day 1 of Vritika, a workshop on “Interviewing Skills for Journalists” was conducted with senior Radio and TV Presenter Mr. S Rangabashiam as a resource person. In the later part of the first day, events like Mobile Film Making, Interview Skills Competition, Media Quiz, and Slam Poetry were also organised wherein students from across 62 Media Institutes, Colleges, and Universities of the country participated.

This year Media partner for the Vritika is Jai Hind Times.