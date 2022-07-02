Marengo Asia Healthcare pledges to plant 50,000 trees as a commitment to the environment and creating an impact towards health and wellness of the community

New Delhi/ NCR, July 2022: Marengo Asia Healthcare hospitals with a network of three hospitals of 1300 beds, pledges a tree planting drive that will witness 50,000 trees planted in the cities where a Marengo Asia Hospital is located to create an impact in society. This will be a unique eco-friendly approach of launching a sapling plantation drive to commemorate the National Doctor’s Day. The drive was launched at Marengo QRG Hospital by Chief Guest, Dr Garima Mittal, CEO – Smart City Projects, Faridabad, special guest Sh. Paramjit Singh Dhaiya Ji, IPS DIG, ATS Chief, Maharashtra and the event was participated by Dr Raajiv Singhal, Founder Member, Managing Director & CEO of Marengo Asia Healthcare and doctors from various specialties from Marengo QRG Hospital and others. A similar activity is being carried out at Ahmedabad by Marengo CIMS Hospital and K K Patel Hospital as well.

The commitment of Marengo Asia Healthcare as a responsible ESG aligned healthcare provider is towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals 15 says, “Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss.” The SDG’s are a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for every being on Earth.

As an awareness drive of the healthcare provider in alignment with SDG 16 that elaborates on how we all can impact the climate change, Marengo Asia Healthcare leads the tree planting drive to contribute and be a part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr Garima Mittal, CEO Smart City Projects, Faridabad said, “I laud the efforts of Marengo QRG Hospital and Dr Raajiv Singhal for having come up with such a unique way to celebrate the National Doctor’s Day. This is a progressive step beyond the call of duty by the medical fraternity to save more lives. With the global warming that is resulting in outcomes that are affecting health of everyone is some way or other, this kind of initiative will contribute to helping mankind. I hope there are more such initiatives that will contribute to a healthy society.” Dr Raajiv Singhal, Managing Director & CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare said, “Trees promote health and social well-being by removing air pollution, reducing stress, encouraging physical activity, and promoting social ties and community. Tree planting has been the call of the recent times, and today, the idea is growing strong as awareness on how trees can protect and save lives has invaded minds, young and old. Research studies reveal that we need to plant 4 billion trees every year for the next 10 years to be able to sustain healthy lives on the planet. National Doctor’s Day is celebrated today to acknowledge the contribution of doctors in saving lives and our doctors have reiterated their commitment to create a healthier society by saving the environment with this tree planting drive making this initiative a unique way of pledging good health all around. We are thankful to the doctors for going beyond the call of their duty in their support towards health and wellness of the society.”

The loss of forests has an immeasurable effect on the health factor on this planet. Trees act as the lungs of the planet, absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere, retaining carbon and releasing oxygen. A human being emits an average of 9 tons of CO2 per year, and a single tree is capable of cleaning up to 250 Kg of this CO2 during its lifespan. Every tree destroyed leads to more CO2 emission and destruction of one of our greatest allies in the fight against climate change.