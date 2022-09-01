Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma) met with Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi

Post the launch of Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24th Aug 2022, Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma) meets Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.

About Mata Amritanandamayi Math:

Mata Amritanandamayi Math, (MAM) is a World renowned Spiritual, Educational, and Charitable organization established by most revered Satguru Her Holiness Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, affectionately called by millions of people across the globe as “Amma”. Having inspired by Amma’s message of compassion and love, thousands around the world have dedicated their lives for selfless service. For past four decades, MAM has an extensive and proven track record in fields such as medical care, disaster relief, education, homes for the homeless, orphanages, care homes for the elderly, pensions for poor students and destitute widows, the schools for handicapped and mentally impaired, as well as environmental preservation and protection.

MAM has established the largest network of charitable activities globally. The Math has also set up centres of spiritual excellence for promotion of Yoga, meditation, culture, spiritual values and self-enquiry in many of its branch centres across the globe which have since become vibrant centres of worship, service and spiritual guidance.