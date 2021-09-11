McDonald’s India adds two immunity boosting beverages on the McCafé menu

Bengaluru: Keeping in tandem with the customers’ increasing preference for healthy, immunity-boosting food and beverages, McDonald’s India (West and South) has announced two new additions – Turmeric Latte & Masala Kadak Chai to its McCafé menu. Immunity building has been on top of our minds and tip of our tongues since last year and this has become very crucial, especially in today’s times.

These new beverages not only taste delicious but are also filled with immunity building ingredients such as turmeric, black pepper and ginger that detoxify your body, improve gut health, fight infections, in addition to offering many more health benefits. The Turmeric Latte is a unique twist on ‘’Haldi Doodh’ – the age old ayurvedic remedy used to combat cold, cough, congestion, and many more ailments. This beverage is filled with the goodness of turmeric and infused with other immunity improving ingredients like cardamom and saffron which are rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The Masala Kadak Chai is comfort in a cup, inspired by the love and emotion of Indian consumers for this traditional beverage. It is latte textured and is packed with herbs and spices to energize you instantly!

Speaking about the new additions to the menu, Arvind RP, Director-Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South), said “Menu Innovation is a continuous journey for us and we are excited to introduce these new offerings on the McCafé menu that are crafted to please the Indian palate. Several studies and researches have highlighted that consumers are actively scouting for immunity improving recipes and products. As a brand that has always stayed ahead of customer expectations, these additions give our customers relevant choices.”

These new immunity boosting beverages are available across all McCafé stores. Customers can also order for these beverages through contactless delivery, contactless takeout, on the go or can get them at the nearest McCafé outlet. McCafé boasts of over 20 non-aerated dairy and fruit based beverages in addition to an array of delectable hot and cold coffee options.

McDonald’s has put stringent safety and hygiene protocols in place as part of their Golden Guarantee promise to ensure complete safety of their customers and employees.

McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India are operated by Westlife Development Ltd. (WDL), through its wholly owned subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL).