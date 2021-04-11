Meet Hangouts 1 of 1 West Bengal Sub-Junior & Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament organised by Hooghly District Badminton Association in the association with West Bengal Badminton Association

West Bengal Sub Junior and Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament (Under-13, 15, 17 & 19 Boys & Girls Singles events) has started from from March 21st till March 26th,2021 at Konnagar Hooghly .

Organised by: Hooghly District Badminton Association in association with West Bengal Badminton Association

Total entries -612

PRIZE MONEY: RS. 1, 00,000/-

A total of 18 districts have participated in this state ranking badminton tournament. Kolkata (East, South, Central and North), Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, West Medinipur, Murshidabad, West Bardhaman, Purulia, Cooch Behar, Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Chandannagar.

Players from all the Districts have participated in the above Tournament.

Points earned from this State Ranking will be added along with points earned in this year’s Ranking Tournaments for selection of the Sub – Junior and Junior Bengal Teams.

Matches are playing with Yonex Shuttlecocks.

Finals was started 12 Noon on Friday the 26th March, 2021 followed by Prize Distribution Ceremony around 4 P.M. Dignitaries from all walks of life will be present.



We are giving below the results of the finals of W.B. Sub-Jr. & Jr. State Ranking Badminton Tournament

UNDER – 13 BOYS SINGLES

Ishan Halder bt Ujan Biswas = 21-8,21-18

UNDER – 13 GIRLS SINGLES

Srenakshi Mondal bt Mahela Das Gupta = 19-21,21-16,21-17

UNDER-15 BOYS SINGLES

Samarth Rajgaria bt Aghaz Zahin Rahman = 21-18,18-21,21-19

Under-15 Girls Singles

Sampriti Pal bt Anwiksha Pal = 21-12,21-12

Under-17 Boys Singles

Ankit Mondal bt Asmit Agarwal = 21-17,19-21,21-12

Under-17 Girls Singles

Sukanya Choudhury bt Kanishka Bijarnia = 21-12,18-21,21-13

Under-19 BOYS Singles

Ankit Mondal bt Aditya Mondal = 21-16,21-7

Under-19 GIRLS Singles

Sutanwi Sarkar bt Rashika Das = 12-21,22-20,21-19

PRIZE MONEY WAS GIVEN: RS. 1,00,000/-

SRI ANKIT MONDAL HAS BECOME DOUBLE CROWN BY WINNING UNDER-17 BOYS SINGLES & UNDER-19 BOYS SINGLES.

SRI SUROJIT ROY, ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR & CEO, VIVEKANANDA YUBA BHARATI KRIRANGAN WAS PRESENT DURING THE FINALS & PRIZE DISTRIBUTION CEREMONY AS “CHIEF GUEST”.

WE ARE ENCLOSING HEREWITH FEW PHOTOGRAPHS OF THE PRIZE DISTRIBUTION CEREMONY OF THE ABOVE TOURNAMENT FOR YOUR KIND PERUSAL