Meet Hangouts 1 of 1 West Bengal Sub-Junior & Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament organised by Hooghly District Badminton Association in the association with West Bengal Badminton Association

West Bengal Sub Junior and Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament (Under-13, 15, 17 & 19 Boys & Girls Singles events) has started from from March 21st till March 26th,2021 at Konnagar Hooghly .
Organised by: Hooghly District Badminton Association in association with West Bengal Badminton Association
Total entries -612
PRIZE MONEY: RS. 1, 00,000/-
A total of 18 districts have participated in this state ranking badminton tournament. Kolkata (East, South, Central and North), Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, West Medinipur, Murshidabad, West Bardhaman, Purulia, Cooch Behar, Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Chandannagar.
Players from all the Districts have participated in the above Tournament.
Points earned from this State Ranking will be added along with points earned in this year’s Ranking Tournaments for selection of the Sub – Junior and Junior Bengal Teams.
Matches are playing with Yonex Shuttlecocks.
Finals was started 12 Noon on Friday the 26th March, 2021 followed by Prize Distribution Ceremony around 4 P.M. Dignitaries from all walks of life will be present.
We are giving below the results of the finals of W.B. Sub-Jr. & Jr. State Ranking Badminton Tournament
UNDER – 13 BOYS SINGLES
Ishan Halder bt Ujan Biswas = 21-8,21-18
UNDER – 13 GIRLS SINGLES
Srenakshi Mondal bt Mahela Das Gupta = 19-21,21-16,21-17
UNDER-15 BOYS SINGLES
Samarth Rajgaria bt Aghaz Zahin Rahman = 21-18,18-21,21-19
Under-15 Girls Singles
Sampriti Pal bt Anwiksha Pal = 21-12,21-12
Under-17 Boys Singles
Ankit Mondal bt Asmit Agarwal = 21-17,19-21,21-12
Under-17 Girls Singles
Sukanya Choudhury bt Kanishka Bijarnia = 21-12,18-21,21-13
Under-19 BOYS Singles
Ankit Mondal bt Aditya Mondal = 21-16,21-7
Under-19 GIRLS Singles
Sutanwi Sarkar bt Rashika Das = 12-21,22-20,21-19
SRI ANKIT MONDAL HAS BECOME DOUBLE CROWN BY WINNING UNDER-17 BOYS SINGLES & UNDER-19 BOYS SINGLES.
SRI SUROJIT ROY, ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR & CEO, VIVEKANANDA YUBA BHARATI KRIRANGAN WAS PRESENT DURING THE FINALS & PRIZE DISTRIBUTION CEREMONY AS “CHIEF GUEST”.
