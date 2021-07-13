Michaelnagar Shikshaniketan Welfare Foundation organised a program for the distribution of learning aids to the underprivileged students of the Michaelnagar Shikshaniketan Higher Secondary School on July 11th,2021.

Michaelnagar Shikshaniketan Welfare Foundation organised a program on July 11th,2021 at their school Michaelnagar Shikshaniketan Higher Secondary for the Distribution of Learning Aids to the Guardians of the underprivileged students of the Michaelnagar Shikshaniketan Higher Secondary School and during the program, The welfare foundation also did the felicitation of the Chief Patron of Michael Nagar Shikshaniketan Higher Secondary School, Shri Ratin Ghosh, MIC, Food and Supplies of Govt of West Bengal, the event was taken place with maintaining all the covid protocols. Distribution of learning aids given to 70 needy students. In the learning aid, they have given like Books, Bags, School dress, Sanitizer, Masks, etc. Other guests were present on this occasion was Shri Nandan Roy Secretary of Michaelnagar Shikshaniketan Welfare Foundation, Shri Amiya Kanti Biswas President of Michaelnagar Shikshaniketan Welfare Foundation, Shri Nemai Ghosh Member of Board-Administration, Public Health Department, Madhyamgram Municipality and Shri Debabrata Sarkar, Chairman DPSC North 24 Parganas other special guests were present in the event

About Michaelnagar Shikshaniketan Welfare Foundation

Michaelnagar Shikshaniketan Welfare Foundation was established in September 2020 with the co-ordination of M.C members, teaching and non-teaching staff to help the underprivileged students especially during the Covid situation and to spread awareness to combat the situation.