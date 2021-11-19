Mindhouse raises 6M USD in seed capital from Binny Bansal & General Catalyst

Gurugram: Leading curative wellness platform, Mindhouse, has announced a capital raise of USD 6M led by Binny Bansal. Other investors include General Catalyst, Better Capital, Kwaish Capital, Anicut, and the founders – Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah. The angels participating in the round include Rohit MA of Cloudnine, Ritesh Malik of Innov8, and Karan Singh & Sri Rajan of Bain & Co. Binny Bansal said “I have loved the approach Mindhouse has taken towards wellness and strongly believe in the experience Pooja and Pankaj carry. I’m very excited to be a part of this.”

Mindhouse was founded in late 2019 by Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah, who brings close to 20 years of entrepreneurial experience. Pooja was a part of the early core team at Zomato from 2011 for ~8 years; Pankaj co-founded Zomato in 2008 and built it till 2018. Mindhouse initially started with a focus on mental wellness, but subsequently pivoted to a broader coverage area of curative wellness. The company plans to rebrand in early 2022 to reflect this shift.

Focusing on Curative Wellness, Mindhouse is creating a bouquet of wellness services for patients suffering from health conditions and chronic diseases, as they require a significant change to the patient’s lifestyle. Pooja Khanna, Co-Founder of Mindhouse said, “Patients suffering from any long-drawn health condition (even pregnancy) always require a change in lifestyle in addition to clinical care”. The wellness industry is growing at a very high rate, and curative wellness is the need-center of this growth, Pooja added “60% of the consumer spends in the $4.5T wellness industry go into curative wellness, this provides a great opportunity to build an impact-oriented business”.

Today, Mindhouse offers Yoga and Nutrition programs focused on specific health conditions and caters to customers in English-speaking geographies across the globe. Mindhouse aims to create a global wellness business based out of India and believes that an Indian brand must hold center stage to digital wellness across the globe.

Pooja also said “India is the wellness capital of the world as the birthplace of Yoga, Meditation, Ayurveda and many superfoods. With the quality of talent, India has, we must take pole position in delivering the highest quality wellness services to the globe.” Mindhouse generates 75% of its revenue from India today and is looking to increase the global share of business in the next 12 months.