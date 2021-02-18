Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Mansukh Mandavia reviewed the preparations for upcoming Maritime India Summit 2021

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, today reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Maritime India Summit 2021 which is scheduled to be held virtually from 2nd to 4th March 2021. The chairmen of all ports along with other stakeholders were present in the meeting. More than 400 MoUs are expected to be signed in conjunction with MIS 2021.
