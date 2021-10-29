Momspresso.com and Danone Survey: 4 out of 5 mothers agree that they are concerned about their child’s growth

India: Momspresso.com, India’s largest content platform for moms, recently conducted a survey with Danone India, a leading nutrition player. The study was focused on Indian moms’ concerns around their child’s growth and nutrition and the role of healthy food drinks to bridge the gaps in their diet.

According to the findings, 4 out of 5 mothers agree that they are concerned about their child’s growth and 69% of those mothers feel that their children are not growing as per their expectations. Delving deeper into optimal growth, 73% of mothers believe that nutrient absorption is as important as providing nutrients for growth and 89% of mothers agree their child’s growth could be better if the nutrition is well-absorbed.

The lack of critical nutrients like DHA is also a point of contention for moms when it comes to healthy food drinks. 9 out of 10 moms agree that DHA is important for brain development, but only half of them claimed their health food drink has DHA. Along with the need for vital nutrients, 3 out 5 moms desired their toddler drinks to neither have excess sugar nor fat.

Speaking on the findings Mr.Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Momspresso.com says, “At Momspresso.com, we believe that no one knows moms as we do. We are delighted to conduct this survey in tandem with Danone India, a brand that is creating healthy food drinks, especially for the little ones. As moms look at bridging gaps in their kids’ growth, several of them have turned to healthy food drinks. However, numerous health food drinks currently fall short of moms’ expectations. The need of the hour, then, is for brands to understand moms’ concerns and address the nutritional gaps in kids through their offerings. We are committed to helping moms address these concerns regarding their kids, and this survey will go a long way in identifying stressors and formulating tailored nutritional solutions for growing kids. Moms, invariably, know best. Given the findings, it is not surprising that more than 2/3rd moms are concerned about health food drinks not addressing the unique nutritional needs of their kids.”

Adding to this, Mr. Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India, said, “At Danone, we are committed to address the nutritional needs of our consumers across all ages. Our product solutions are backed with robust science to ensure our consumers get the optimum nutrition required for their needs. We are delighted to partner with Momspresso and give a platform to mothers concerns around her child’s growth & development”

Momspresso.com’s survey covered 1,200 moms from across the country, all of whom give health food drinks to their kids. 69% of the respondents were homemakers while 31% were working mothers. 81% of them were between 25 – 35 years with kids between 2-6 years.