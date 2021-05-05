Mondelēz International commits US$ 2 million to support Covid-19 Relief Efforts in India

INDIA – Mondelēz International announced a contribution of US$ 2 million as part of the company’s Covid-19 relief efforts. This will aid in the purchase of medical supplies and other critical equipment to the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

Commenting on the efforts, Deepak Iyer, Managing Director, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, said, “In the last one year, we have seen our country coming together to fight this unprecedented challenge. We are deeply concerned about the latest wave of Covid sweeping across the country and want to lend our support in this fight. We hope our contribution will support with the access to medical supplies and infrastructure that is much needed to save lives.”

In addition, the company will continue its efforts to distribute its products to impacted communities across India during this difficult time.