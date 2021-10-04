Moonshine, India’s first and Asia’s leading brand of Meads, forays into Assam

First state in East/Northeast region the brand has chosen to foray; arguably the oldest alcoholic drink, Moonshine is made entirely with ethically sourced, natural honey

Guwahati, October 4, 2021: Moonshine Meadery, India’s first and largest (also Asia’s largest) meadery, who are building the market for “Meads” in India, today announced that they have chosen Assam to be the first state in Eastern/North eastern region for its foray. Their Apple Cyder Mead and Coffee Mead will be available in leading liquor retail outlets across Guwahati, Assam. Meads, though the world’s oldest alcoholic drink, has not been known or available in India till Moonshine came onto the scene. It is a gluten-free and unique alcoholic beverage distinct from beer or wine, as it is created entirely by fermenting honey with various fruits and spices.

An excited, Rohan Rehani, Co-founder & Benevolent Overlord, Moonshine Meadery, said, “The choice of Assam was driven by multiple factors foremost of it being a huge market of well learned and discerning drinkers. The state also has fast growing urban centers like Guwahati among others whose young populace are all the time seeking newer experiences.”

Added, Nitin Vishwas, Co-founder & Benevolent Overlord, Moonshine Meadery,“We look forward to introducing world-class Meads to the young, and experience-seeking audiences of Assam. Made by fermenting Honey, Meads are among the most sustainable alcoholic beverage requiring no cultivation and entirely made using naturally available and sourced honey.”

About Moonshine Meadery and Meads: Started out of a garage, as a passion-driven hobby of Rohan Rehani and Nitin Vishwas, in 2014. Launched officially in 2018, Moonshine introduced Indian audiences to the world’s most ancient alcoholic drink and is now India’s (Asia’s) largest player in this nascent category. Meads are the oldest and the most versatile drink known to mankind, and Moonshine’s mission is to bring back the elixir of the Gods to this & future-century lovers of all things craft. It’s USP is the ingredients that are constantly experimented with, to bring fresh varieties of meads that take the consumer’s palate on a soothing journey. As the quality of honey matters – most commercial honey doesn’t ferment well, Moonshine ethically sources directly from beekeepers across the country. The team also runs a weekly Meadery tour, one of its kind in Asia, which exposes the visitor to the Mead making process besides taking them through a honey tasting session. It’s currently available in Maharashtra, Goa besides Assam with further expansion on the anvil. Moonshine is an angel-funded company. Their Meadery is located in Pirangut off Pune, has a capacity of shipping out 15000-20000 cases of Mead a month.