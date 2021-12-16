Moonshine, India’s first and largest Mead Brand introduces Guava Chilli Mead & Christmas Apple Pie Mead

Moonshine Meadery, India’s first and largest (also Asia’s largest) meadery based out of Pune, Mumbai and now Goa introduces Guava Chilli and Christmas Apple Pie Meads to their golden collection of meads.

Newest Meads –

Guava Chilli Mead is made using Multifloral Honey, pink and white guavas & bhut jholokia chillies, this Mead is a tropical delight with fruity guavas on the front palate & subtle heat on the after palate. The amber coloured mead has the usual alcohol content of their flagships of 6.5% but coupled with the chilies. Label Design by Saahir Shetty – a caricature lover, totally inspired by comic & graphic books.

Christmas Apple Pie Mead is made by ageing Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cloves and rum soaked raisins – this Mead is Christmas in a bottle. The alcohol content of the mead is 6.5% ABV, creatively different, beautifully curated and a great taste to your palate. With the Label Design by Ajay Shah Design Studio IG @asds – focuses on identities, environmental graphics.

Mead Wiki –

Mead is an alcoholic beverage created by fermenting honey with water, sometimes with various fruits, spices, grains or hops. The alcoholic content ranges from about 3.5% ABV to more than 20%. Mead was produced in ancient times throughout Europe, Africa and Asia, and has played an important role in the mythology of some people.

Rohan Rehani & Nitin Vishwas, Co-founders /Benevolent Overlords, Moonshine Meadery says, “With a rising consumer base of young adults who are exploring and experimenting drinking as an experience, we have witnessed a significant increase in demand for our naturally flavoured meads over the last year. “The Guava Chilli Mead is #4 of our small batch MeadLab series. The intention behind the MeadLab batches is to create small batches of innovative meads, often using seasonal produce (we don’t use artificial flavours),”Rohan Rehani. Guava Chilli is meant to juxtapose a day in your childhood when you stood on a sidewalk and had a ‘Peru with namak and mirchi’ with the now, the adult you, who loves to step into a bar after a tired day’s work and enjoy a drink – spiked memories,” Nitin Vishwas.

About Moonshine Meadery and Meads: Meads are a gluten free and the most sustainably produced alcoholic beverage, created by fermenting honey with various fruits and spices. One of the most ancient alcoholic beverages known to mankind, once known as the elixir of Gods and reserved for kings and royalty, Moonshine pioneered the category in India, to bring back the ancient beverage in a modern avataar to young Indians who drink to experience and enjoy craft beverages Started out of a garage, as a passion-driven hobby of Rohan Rehani and Nitin Vishwas, in 2014. Moonshine was launched officially in 2018. Today, Moonshine holds the distinction of not only pioneering the category in India but also of setting up Asia’s first and largest meadery in Pune. It retails across 200 stores and 200 restaurants across Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Goa.